Angel Tree distribution event brings joy to Acadiana families

LAFAYETTE, La. — Families across Acadiana received an extra dose of holiday joy during the Salvation Army's Angel Tree distribution day on Friday. The annual event is making the holiday season brighter for hundreds of local families in need.

The program allows community members to “adopt” a child — or an “angel” — and purchase gifts from their Christmas wish list. Each tag on the Angel Tree represents a child in need, listing items like toys, clothes, electronics, and shoes that families might not otherwise be able to afford.

Volunteers spent their time handing out gifts for the Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree program, serving over 500 children from 198 families.

Antonio Brown was among the grateful parents whose children will get to enjoy opening gifts this Christmas.

"Sometimes it's hard times, It's, like, hard times for us, and it's very beneficial for everybody that's in need," Brown said.

When asked if he thought his kids would be excited about the gifts, Brown responded enthusiastically.

"Definitely, definitely. Very excited," he said.

One mother with five children shared how the program helped fulfill her children's Christmas wishes.

"They asked me for bicycles. The three youngest asked me for bicycles and I said 'yes, I will get you bicycles', but I did not contemplate that— if I could do it with my finances," Cynthia Felix said.

She expressed her gratitude for the program's impact on families.

"It's really beautiful. It makes the kids happy and it helps the parents a lot," Felix tells KATC.

Brown hopes to give back to the program next year.

"Next year, maybe I can help," he said.

The Salvation Army emphasized their mission to bring joy to families during the holiday season.

"We want parents and children to wake up on Christmas morning and be filled with joy and not despair, wondering how they are going to pay for a phone bill, or a light bill, and gift something for their children for Christmas. We want to relieve the families of that this year," Salvation Army officer Crystal Dupree said

The Salvation Army plans to continue hosting events like this to ensure every family has something to look forward to under the Christmas tree.

