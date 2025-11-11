Doing the Most Good: Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program brings hope to local families

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The holiday season is all about giving, and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is helping families in Acadiana make Christmas a little brighter.

The program allows community members to “adopt” a child — or an “angel” — and purchase gifts from their Christmas wish list. Each tag on the Angel Tree represents a child in need, listing items like toys, clothes, electronics, and shoes that families might not otherwise afford.

For parents like Lashawn Evans, the program has been a lifeline.

“I’ve struggled a lot over the years, and the Angel Tree has helped me so much,” Evans said. “Without them, my children wouldn’t have had a good Christmas.” Lt. Crystal Dupree with the Salvation Army says this year, the goal is simple — to “do the most good” and bring joy to as many families as possible.

“It’s not about the toys,” Dupree said. “It’s about the joy — seeing kids wake up with happiness on Christmas Day.” Even KATC’s St. Landry Parish reporter Paris Flannigan joined in — adopting a child herself after spending the day with volunteers helping set up the tree.

"And this is a sigh of relief for the parents because they do not have to worry about paying a bill or having to buy a toy for their child, so we are just happy we can serve," said Dupree.

If you’d like to adopt an angel or help make a child’s Christmas brighter, visit the Salvation Army office at 212 6th Street in Lafayette or call 337-235-2407.

