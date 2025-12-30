Motorcyclist killed in NW Evangeline Thruway crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after a crash involving a tow truck along NW Evangeline Thruway, according to Lafayette police.

The crash happened shortly before 9:40 a.m. on the frontage road in the 2900 block of NW Evangeline Thruway.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling south on the Frontage Road when a northbound tow truck attempted to turn left into a private parking lot. During the turn, the motorcycle collided with the vehicle being pulled by the tow truck.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. Police later confirmed the motorcyclist died from those injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released as officers work to notify next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lafayette Police.