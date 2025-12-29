LPSO asking for public input for accreditation

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has set up an online portal to collect public comments.

"The purpose of this public comment portal is to leave us comments regarding our agency's compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status. These comments can be in the form of commendations or concerns," a release states. "The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide our agency with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence."

The portal will be open year-round for comments, commendations or concerns, the release says. If you have contact or interactions with deputies and the office's services, they're asking you to log on and give them feedback.

"The CALEA services this portal and reports all comments and concerns to the Sheriff’s Office to support growth and improvement at LPSO. Citizens who submit the feedback will not receive any response from CALEA or LPSO other than the acknowledgement of submission. Please note that this portal is NOT for information regarding current or possible cases. If you are experiencing an emergency, please call 911," the release states.

Here's the link: http://cimrs2.calea.org/887 [cimrs2.calea.org]

According to its website, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s associations. The CALEA Accreditation program seals are reserved for use by those public safety agencies that have demonstrated compliance with CALEA Standards and have been awarded CALEA Accreditation by the Commission.