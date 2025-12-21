Santa, Grinch ride through Scott on fire truck spreading holiday cheer

LAFAYETTE PARISH (SCOTT) — With Christmas just days away, residents in Scott were treated to a festive surprise Sunday afternoon as Santa Claus rode through town on a bright red fire truck, spreading holiday cheer alongside his companion—the Grinch.

The Scott Fire Department provided transportation for the holiday characters as they made their way through several neighborhoods, including stops near Super One Foods, West Village and Breakers Way.

The annual ride has become a familiar sight for many families in the area. Children waved and shouted greetings as the fire truck passed by, bells ringing and Santa calling out, “Merry Christmas! Ho, ho, ho!”

Among those waiting was 3-year-old Everett Boullion and his dad, Blake, who came to Super One Foods to catch the first stop of the day. The family said this marked their fourth year attending the event.

“We knew when they were going to be passing by our house, we wouldn’t be there,” said Blake Boullion. “So Mama decided to come early and see them at Super One.”

For many families, the event is a chance to kick off the holiday week and create lasting memories for young children eager for Christmas morning.

The Scott Fire Department said the ride is meant to spread Christmas spirit throughout the community and give children a chance to see Santa before his big night.