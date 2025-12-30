In Your Parish Headlines: December 30, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

With 2025 approaching, the Opelousas Police Department is reminding residents that celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous.

Under state law, discharging firearms in public is a felony offense, with penalties including fines and imprisonment.

Recent data shows that there are extremely high levels of gunfire in Opelousas during the first few minutes of the New Year. According to police, even a bullet falling from a long distance can cause serious injury or death.

The department has increased patrols and is asking residents to call 911 if they hear celebratory gunfire.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Rural Economic Development Innovation Initiative, a collaboration between the Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise and the Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center, is set to receive federal funding to provide state-of-the-art resources to rural businesses in the new year.

Officials say that the Rural Development Grant from the USDA will fund the initiative at UL's LITE Center and provide small rural businesses with cutting-edge technology, including 3D printers, e-commerce labs, improved internet access, networking opportunities, and more.

The program is scheduled to launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at LITE in 2026.

VERMILION PARISH

The City of Abbeville is using a $5.9 million state grant to upgrade its water treatment plant, which is located at the corner of La. Highway 14 Bypass and Alphonse Street.

Officials say that the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund program will improve water quality for over 4,800 customers. The project includes new equipment to treat manganese levels in the water more effectively and create system backup options.

Construction began this summer and is expected to continue until the end of next year. More information can be found here.