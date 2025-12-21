Nonprofit gives away 250 Christmas hams to veterans in Carencro

LAFAYETTE PARISH (CARENCRO) — A local nonprofit spread holiday cheer Saturday by giving away hundreds of Christmas hams to veterans at the Walmart in Carencro.

The event, called “Hams for Heroes,” was hosted by Once Was Inc., a community-based nonprofit that supports veterans and their families.

Veterans were invited to stop by, register and receive a free Christmas ham to take home.

Organizers said a total of 250 hams were distributed during the event. The hams were purchased at Walmart and Super One using grant money and donated funds.

Chad Sampy, a Carencro resident and veteran, said he was grateful for the support and the sense of community the event provided.

“It’s outstanding—outstanding,” Sampy said. “To give back to the community and stuff like that, it’s just outstanding. Plus, I know the guy that’s organizing everything—we went to high school together. He was in the Navy.”

Once Was Inc. hosts quarterly “Service Saturday” events, focusing on giving back to veterans and others who have served the country.

Organizers thanked community partners and donors for helping make the Christmas giveaway possible and said they look forward to continuing their mission of service throughout the year.