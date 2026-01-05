In Your Parish Headlines: January 5, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, January 5, 2026.

ACADIA PARISH

The Acadia Parish Police Jury will meet inside the courthouse in Crowley on Monday to discuss a significant methane gas project at the parish landfill.

Items on the agenda include a good-faith payment for the project and consideration of amending the landfill gas purchase agreement to extend the deadline for the initial payment of $500,000 to February 15.

The meeting will include a period for public comments and will start at 10 a.m.

ST. MARY PARISH

The St. Mary Parish School Board will meet on Monday inside the Central Office Complex in Centerville to discuss revised school bus transportation guidelines.

According to the agenda, the board will also introduce a newly appointed paraprofessional member.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

First Baptist Lafayette and First Baptist Christian School will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday for their new upper school building on West Convent Street.

Organizers say the event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and includes a prayer and dedication, along with brief remarks from leadership and guided tours of the complete space.

The building will formally open for students this week.