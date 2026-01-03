Multiple families left without homes after fire at Lafayette apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, La. — Six families were left without a home after a fire broke out in an apartment complex on Simcoe Street.

Lafayette firefighters responded to the fire at Heartland Apartment Complex, located at 2401 E. Simcoe St., around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The first and second floor of Building A was involved in the fire. It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, but the 8-unit building was left with heavy fire damage.

Six of the eight apartments were occupied, and all six families were displaced. American Red Cross has been contacted to assist with the immediate needs of the family, according to LFD.

One of the residents was left with a minor injury after escaping the fire through her second-floor window. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Fire officials say the fire originated in the laundry, though the cause is still under investigation.