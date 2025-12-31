Families ring in 2026 early at Children’s Museum of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — As 2026 approaches, families across Acadiana are ringing in the new year a little early at the Children’s Museum of Acadiana, giving young children a chance to celebrate before bedtime.

Hours before midnight, the museum was filled with families counting down to the new year, surrounded by festive decorations and the sounds of cheering children.

KATC asked 8-year-old Emarre Derouen how she felt about the year ahead.

“Very excited,” said Emarre.

For many families, the celebration has become a cherished tradition. Jackie Armentor and her daughter, Meghan Derouen, share many memories tied to the museum.

“We started coming here when the museum actually opened back in 1996,” said Armentor. “Seeing her when she was a child and now watching her daughter, my granddaughter, have such a great time here is really special.”

Her daughter said the connection to the museum runs even deeper for her family.

“My dad actually had a hand in building some of this when I was younger,” Derouen said. “So being able to bring my daughter here has just been so much fun.”

For families like theirs, the Children’s Museum of Acadiana is more than a place to celebrate the new year. It is a cornerstone of the community.

“I just want to wish the community a happy new year,” Derouen said. “I love the Lafayette community, and I am so thankful for the people who give back, because we would not have places like this without the support of Acadiana.”

As families welcomed 2026 together, the museum once again served as a place where memories are made and traditions continue.

