List: Mardi Gras parades and events around Acadiana

Carnival season is just around the corner, and we have a list of parades, chicken runs, and events happening around Acadiana.

IBERIA PARISH

NEW IBERIA PARADE

New Iberia Bayou Mardi Gras Parade will roll downtown New Iberia on January 17 at 4:00 PM. This year's celebration proudly welcomes New Iberia native Verge Ausberry, Director of Athletics at Louisiana State University, as Grand Marshal. The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade is the first Mardi Gras Parade of the season in Acadiana.

GRAND MARAIS PARADE

Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade will be held on February 7 at 1 pm.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

CARENCRO PARADE

Carencro Mardi Gras Parade will be held January 31 at 11 am. For more information, click here.

LES VUES FILM

Free Les Vues film, Dance for a Chicken: The Cajun Mardi Gras. Pat Mire’s film explores the ritual, history and community of the Courir de Mardi Gras, practiced in rural communities in Acadiana. The event will be held on February 2 at 6:30 pm.

KREWE DE CANAILLES WALKING PARADE

Krewe de Canailles, Lafayette’s largest walking parade, will be held February 6 at 7 pm in downtown Lafayette.

KREWE OF CARNIVALE EN RIO PARADE

Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Parade will be held February 7 at 6:30 pm. For more information, click here.

SCOTT PARADE

Scott Mardi Gras Parade will be held February 7 at 11 am.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

SUNSET KIDZ WAGON PARADE

The Sunset Mardi Gras Association is hosting the Sunset Kidz Wagon Parade on February 1st. Only wagons, bicycles, and wheelchairs. This year’s theme is “Over the Rainbow." Wagons will line up at 11 am; parade starts at noon. Beginning at the Sunset Community Center (108 Leo Richard Lane), the parade turns right on Napoleon, left on Landry, another left on Commercial, then left on Castille, then proceeds right on Napoleon Avenue. From there, it will turn left on Budd, left on Boudreaux, ending at the Sunset Community Center. This is a free event. Visit Facebook.com/sunsetmardigras or send an email to sunsetmardigras@yahoo.com for more information.

LEBEAU MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL

On February 7, at 1 pm, the parade starts marching down Hwy 10 with a procession of cars, trucks, and floats from the Village of Palmetto to the Immaculate Conception Church. Entry fee for cars, 4-wheelers, side by sides, trucks, and horse riders is $20. Groups are $25. Floats, trucks, and trailers are $30. For more information, call Geneva Lemon at 337-945-4238 or Mayor Irving at 337-351-3902.

CAJUN MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL

The Cajun Mardi Gras Festival in Eunice will be held February 13 - 17. The main event is the Courir de Mardi Gras & Chicken Run. Here, revelers chase a chicken or guineafowl and participate in Medieval begging practices. The courir takes place on Mardi Gras day. Starting the Friday before Mardi Gras Day, there are music concerts and jam sessions. Activities for children and teenagers at the Lil’ Mardi Gras held on Sunday. Also on Sunday is an old-time boucherie (hog butchering), according to St. Landry Parish Tourism. Learn more about the history of rural Louisiana Mardi Gras traditions here.

CANKTON COURIR DE MARDI GRAS

The 6th annual Crew of Cankton Courir De Mardi Gras at the Landon Pitre Memorial Park in Cankton will be held on February 14. Entry fee is $5 per person at the gate. Compete for the title of Gumbo Champion. The entry fee is $60 per team, and the cooking starts at 9 AM. Judging at 1:30 PM. The Chicken Run-Trail Ride departs at 9 AM. Get your costumes ready, as both top and bottom attire are required. While masks and capuchons aren’t required, feel free to add those finishing touches to elevate your ensemble. The cost is $20 per person. Live music by Dylan Aucoin starting at 2:30 PM until 5:30 PM with a live DJ starting at 9:00 AM. Stay tuned for announcements on musical acts. All proceeds benefit the Louisiana Special Olympics.

COURRIR DE MARDI GRAS & CHICKEN RUN

Registration for this event on February 17 is required, and participants must be 18 years or older. Visit the run’s Facebook page for additional details you need to know before the event. Registration is open at 6 am at the Northwest Community Center. Early risers typically have a better chance of getting a seat on the trailer. Click here for more information.

OPELOUSAS MARDI GRAS PARADE

The Opelousas Mardi Gras Parade marches on February 17 at 11 am through downtown Opelousas, starting near Le Vieux Village Heritage Park. The parade continues down East Landry. The Mardi Gras celebration continues past the oaks of the Courtyard Square until it turns right on Liberty and returns on Bellevue. In conjunction with the parade, the Mystic Krewe of Fur Babies, which hosts a parade for dogs, will take place just prior to the parade event. Following the parade, Keith Frank & the Zoileau Zydeco Band will be performing at Zyde Gras on the Square. For more information or to sign up for this year’s parade, visit the Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association on Facebook or call Robbie at 337-948-4367.

ZYDE GRAS ON THE SQUARE

The 3rd annual Zyde Gras on the Square in Opelousas on February 17. This Mardi Gras celebration features Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band. Frank will be performing under the oaks at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse Square immediately following the Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Parade. This event is free for the entire family.

