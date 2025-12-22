Scott plans community food pantry near City Hall

SCOTT, La. — A new community food pantry is planned near Scott City Hall to help residents facing food insecurity.

Jakob Goodwin, president of Envision Scott, said the idea grew out of feedback from both residents in need and community members looking for ways to help.

“We heard feedback from both sides — the community that needs it and the community that really wants to support it,” Goodwin said. “We felt like we needed to be that bridge to bring those two groups together within our community.”

The pantry, often referred to as a “community fridge,” will operate similarly to existing food pantries on Simcoe Street and Mudd Avenue in Lafayette. Anyone experiencing food insecurity will be able to stop by and pick up food at no cost.

Scott native LJ Hayles said the pantry could make a meaningful difference, particularly for families living on limited incomes.

“It’s a very tight-knit community,” Hayles said. “A lot of us grow up in single-parent households, and sometimes our parents can’t always provide everything we need. A pantry like this is going to take a little bit of that weight off the moms and dads who are doing their best.”

Once construction is complete, Envision Scott says volunteers will be needed to help keep the pantry stocked. The biggest need will be transporting food donations from local restaurants to the fridge.

“We would like to get volunteers helping with delivering and picking up from restaurants,” Goodwin said. “That’s going to be the biggest lift for us.”

City leaders hope the pantry will be up and running by February and are encouraging community members to help keep it supplied.

“I think it’s a great idea, and it should be implemented in more places,” Hayles said.

Residents interested in getting involved or learning more about the community pantry can contact Scott City Hall at (337) 233-1130.

