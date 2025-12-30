Lafayette awarded nearly $8M to advance Johnston revitalization

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has been awarded $7,986,192 in federal funding through the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program [transportation.gov] to implement critical safety improvements along Johnston Street, marking a major step forward in the long-term revitalization of one of Lafayette’s most important transportation and commerce corridors.

The grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, will support the Connecting Johnston: A Safer Street for Families and Futures project—an investment focused on improving safety, access, and mobility along approximately 1.3 miles of Johnston Street, specifically between Bertrand Drive and Churchill Drive, near Camellia Boulevard.

“Funding a mega project like Johnston Street/Louisiana Avenue is not easy and will require funding from many difference sources,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “With this $8 million award, we now have over $35 million from local, state, and federal funding sources secured to invest in Lafayette’s core, beginning the process of building connectivity, walkability, and safety as we transform Lafayette into a place our children want to build their businesses and raise their families. I’m grateful to Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy, Congressman Clay Higgins, and our entire congressional delegation for their partnership in bringing these federal dollars back home.”

Why This Funding Matters

In a relatively short section of Johnston Street, crashes involving serious injuries and fatalities have occurred at a concerning rate. Between 2018 and 2022, eight people were seriously injured or killed between Bertrand Drive and Churchill Drive, several while walking or biking. Many of these incidents occurred at night, highlighting the need for improved visibility, safer crossings, and better separation between vehicles and people outside of cars.

This stretch of roadway carries approximately 32,200 vehicles per day, creating frequent conflict points where people and traffic intersect, according to a spokesperson for LCG. Securing this funding allows Lafayette to move from planning to implementation, ensuring documented safety needs are addressed with real, on-the-ground improvements.

Project Improvements

Funding from the SS4A Implementation Grant will support a comprehensive set of safety upgrades proven to reduce crash risk, including:

Replacing unprotected bike lanes with separated shared-use path and sidewalks

Installing high-visibility crosswalks and improved pedestrian signage at signalized intersections

Upgrading pavement markings to wet-reflective materials to improve nighttime and wet-weather visibility

Increasing edge line width to better define travel lanes

Adding raised medians and targeted access management at high-crash driveways and intersections

Investing in the Heart of Lafayette

The Connecting Johnston project represents a strategic investment in Lafayette’s core infrastructure, supporting safer travel, stronger local businesses, and long-term community vitality. By prioritizing funding for this corridor, the Boulet administration is ensuring that growth is met with smart, safety-focused infrastructure and that federal dollars are reinvested directly into projects that benefit Lafayette residents and businesses.

The project also supports development by improving access for nearby neighborhoods, enhancing walkability, and strengthening connections to jobs, services, and community destinations.

Next Steps and Public Engagement

The SS4A award is subject to execution of a formal grant agreement between Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Federal Highway Administration. Once finalized, LCG anticipates completing this specific project phase within four years, well within the federal five-year expenditure window.

Community engagement will remain a key part of the process. LCG will begin a public planning process by summer focused on establishing urban design standards and long-term corridor visioning for the entire Johnston Street corridor. These public meetings will provide residents, businesses, and stakeholders opportunities to learn more and share input as design advances, ensuring community priorities are reflected in how this corridor functions and feels.

To learn more about the Johnston Street and Louisiana Avenue Revitalization, and to stay informed about upcoming public engagement opportunities, visit lafayettela.gov/johnston [lafayettela.civilspace.io].