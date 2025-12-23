Local nonprofit organization gives free Christmas meals

LAFAYETTE PARISH — One local nonprofit is spreading holiday cheer by giving back to those in need in Lafayette Parish.

Earlier Monday, Angels Preparing Nations on Johnston Street distributed free Christmas meals as part of its weekly outreach program, known as “Monday’s Blessings.”

In addition to hot meals, volunteers provided free showers, clothing, haircuts and informational resources. The nonprofit also connects individuals with support services for addiction recovery and housing assistance.

Organizers said the group’s mission goes beyond providing basic necessities.

One volunteer said the organization’s goal is to ensure people feel valued and respected, adding that everyone is treated like family. The volunteer said the group believes all people are God’s children and strives to reflect that belief through its actions.

Those who missed Monday’s event can still receive assistance. Angels Preparing Nations said it will continue offering free meals every day throughout the holiday season.