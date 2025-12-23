Santa visits NICU at FMOL Health | Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital

LAFAYETTE, LA – FMOL Health | Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital hosts an annual event to include even the smallest of family members in their holiday festivities.

Every year, Santa visits the Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital NICU babies and their families to spread Christmas cheer. This event is orchestrated by the Memories and Milestones Committee, comprised of NICU nurses and team members. This committee works tirelessly to ensure these families don’t miss their first Christmas. While these babies and their families may not be able to visit and take photos with Santa in a traditional setting, the NICU team invites these families to join in the festivities from the safety of the hospital NICU floor.

“This event has become a fun and joyful tradition here at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital,” said Heidi Bourgeois, NICU Unit Supervisor. “We know the importance of celebrating the holidays with loved ones, and we want our NICU families to have the same opportunities to create special memories!”

This year’s Santa visit took place on December 15.

Here are the photos: