New Year’s celebrations spark multiple overnight fires in Scott

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Firefighters in Scott responded to multiple fires on the night of New Year's Eve as New Year’s celebrations led to dangerous conditions across the area, according to the Scott Fire Department.

Between 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. New Year’s morning, crews handled six separate calls in just a few hours. Several of the incidents were tied to fireworks, fireplaces, and bonfires commonly used during holiday celebrations.

One of the most serious fires happened in the 200 block of Olive Vista Drive, where firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the roof of a home. Investigators determined the fire began inside the fireplace, extended into the chimney, and spread to the roof. A family of three was forced out of the home, and the American Red Cross assisted them with overnight accommodations. No injuries were reported.

In another incident, fireworks landed on a porch roof and ignited accumulated pine needles, sparking a fire while the homeowner was out of town. Firefighters were able to contain the flames before they spread into the living area of the home.

Crews also responded to a separate fire caused by fireworks that were improperly discarded into a trash container next to a residence. The fireworks reignited hours later, allowing flames to spread to the side of the home. Firefighters say a neighbor spotted the fire and called 911, preventing more serious damage.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said many of the fires were accidental and could have been prevented with proper precautions.

“It [fireworks] can re-light in the middle of the night,” Sonnier said. “If it had been a couple of hours later when everybody was asleep, it would have been a totally different outcome.”

Fire officials are reminding residents that fireworks not only pose a risk to their own property, but to neighboring homes as well. Sonnier said individuals can also be held civilly liable if fireworks they set off cause damage to another person’s property.

As a reminder, firefighters urge residents to clear debris from roofs and porches, follow local fireworks ordinances, never hold fireworks in their hands, and always soak used fireworks in water before disposal.

Officials say taking those steps can help prevent future fires and keep holiday celebrations from turning into emergencies.