Katie Navarro is your neighborhood reporter for Iberia Parish.

Katie is a multimedia journalist who joined the KATC news team in June 2025.

A South Louisiana native, Katie attended Nicholls State University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography and a minor in Art History research. Igniting her passion for storytelling and growing her skillset in media production, her undergraduate experience left her excited to work in the media space.

Katie's academic background equipped her with hands-on experience in shooting and editing compelling visual stories that emphasize not only technical quality but emotional and narrative impact. Her work has been featured in publications like Vogue Italia and in various gallery shows statewide. Katie brings a creative eye and a storyteller’s heart to every assignment, aiming to highlight the voices and experiences that make Iberia Parish unique.

In her spare time, Katie enjoys golfing, traveling, painting, and drawing.