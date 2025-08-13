2025 Delcambre Shrimp Festival Regulations

IBERIA PARISH — The Delcambre Shrimp Festival is always a highly anticipated event, and this year brings some changes to enhance security and ensure a smooth experience for attendees. If you're planning to attend, here are some key points to keep in mind:



Clear Bag Policy: Unlike previous years, the festival has implemented a clear bag policy. Visitors must bring a clear bag to facilitate easier security checks. Opaque bags will not be permitted, particularly on Friday and Saturday. It's advised to comply with this policy throughout the week if possible.

No Outside Food or Drinks: Attendees are not allowed to bring any outside food or beverages onto the festival grounds.

No Pets: Service animals will be admitted entry

Lawn Chairs Recommended: To ensure comfort while enjoying the festivities, festival-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Drone Regulations: If you’re considering flying a drone over the festival, you must be an FAA-certified pilot. Additionally, it's required to coordinate with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office to ensure safety.