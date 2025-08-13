2025 Delcambre Shrimp Festival Regulations

IBERIA PARISH — The Delcambre Shrimp Festival is always a highly anticipated event, and this year brings some changes to enhance security and ensure a smooth experience for attendees. If you're planning to attend, here are some key points to keep in mind:
- Clear Bag Policy: Unlike previous years, the festival has implemented a clear bag policy. Visitors must bring a clear bag to facilitate easier security checks. Opaque bags will not be permitted, particularly on Friday and Saturday. It's advised to comply with this policy throughout the week if possible.
- No Outside Food or Drinks: Attendees are not allowed to bring any outside food or beverages onto the festival grounds.
- No Pets: Service animals will be admitted entry
- Lawn Chairs Recommended: To ensure comfort while enjoying the festivities, festival-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
- Drone Regulations: If you’re considering flying a drone over the festival, you must be an FAA-certified pilot. Additionally, it's required to coordinate with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office to ensure safety.