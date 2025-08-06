Westgate's WAMP Camp: Starting the school year right

IBERIA PARISH — For Westgate High School’s football team, the week before school isn’t about last-minute summer plans— but rather, growth, focus, and brotherhood.

This week, the team is wrapping up “Wamp Camp,” a five-day lock-in experience named after their motto: “We Ain’t Most People.” The camp is designed to bring players together and help them reset mentally and physically before heading back to the classroom and onto the field.

And according to student-athlete Caemon Crockem, it’s leaving a lasting impression.

"They’ve been teaching us a lot, not just about football, but on how to be great men in life. And I feel like that’s one of the most important things we’ve been doing throughout the camp."

Wamp Camp goes far beyond drills and workouts. It includes practices, group meals, motivational speakers, yoga sessions, and team-building exercises. On Wednesday night, local barbers even came out to give players fresh haircuts — a gesture that brought the community into the team’s inner circle.

Assistant Coach Galen Archangel says it’s all part of building a lasting foundation.

"It’s more like a brotherhood. The kids love each other, the coaches love the kids."

The impact, he says, is real — and it’s bigger than football.

"It’s monumental for the program. They love it. I mean, they absolutely love it. And it makes us better. Actually. It makes us a whole lot better."

As the lock-in comes to a close and players prepare to walk straight from camp into the first day of school, Westgate's football coaches hope that athletes feel more strongly connected, that their skills have been sharpened, and a shared sense of purpose with their teammates.

