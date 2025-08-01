Passport services made easy in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH — If you’ve been delaying your passport paperwork, the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court’s Office has streamlined the process to make it quick and convenient for you. They have a photo kiosk to ensure your passport photo meets all necessary requirements, helping you get it right the first time.

When you arrive at the office, simply check in at the front desk and let them know you’re there to apply for or renew a passport. You will be escorted to the designated passport area, where the first step is filling out your application. No need to bring your own forms; they will print the application for you.

Make sure to bring the following items with you:

A valid photo ID (such as a driver’s license)

A check to send off with the application

A credit or debit card to pay for the photo at the kiosk

Your old passport if you’re renewing

Or your original birth certificate if this is your first time applying

Next, it’s time for your passport photo. The Clerk’s Office has a kiosk on-site specifically designed to meet passport photo standards. Mona Olivier, who handles all passport applications, confirms the kiosk’s effectiveness: “Oh, most definitely. I’ve never known someone to have to come back to take their pictures.”

After your photo is taken, return to the passport desk to attach the photo to your application, along with your supporting documents and a check for payment. Once everything is signed off, your documents will be sealed in an envelope provided by the office, all ready to be mailed.

Finally, you will drop the envelope off at the post office, and in approximately six to eight weeks, you’ll have your new passport. It’s that easy!

