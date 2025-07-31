End of an era: Sonny Walet prepares to retire, leaving behind a New Iberia landmark

IBERIA PARISH — Sonny Walet’s heartfelt sentiment about his 81 years in business reflects a deep connection to both his customers and the community of New Iberia. His words illustrate that, for him, running Walet’s Olde Tyme Hardware has always been more than just a profession; it's been a passion and a fulfilling journey of service that his family initiated back in 1945.

“He always told me, and I always believed, this is not a job." Sonny continued, "I’ve never felt that this store was a job to me. It was enjoyment, it was relaxation, it was fun, it was interesting, because no telling what would come in, and it just made you feel good. It’s very satisfying to me… knowing that I help people. Making money is easy. To help people is not.”

As he plans to step back at the end of 2025, Sonny’s hope for the future of the store emphasizes the importance of integrity and empathy in business ownership. He envisions a successor who not only understands the mechanics of running a hardware store but also shares his values of community support and genuine care for customers. This desire for continuity in service represents a longing to preserve the essence of what Walet’s has meant to so many over the decades.

By offering the business, land, and inventory for sale, the Walets are not just looking to transfer ownership; they are entrusting a legacy built on relationships and community ties. Sonny’s parting words resonate with gratitude, serving as a reminder of how vital local businesses are to the fabric of the community and the impact they can have when rooted in compassion and service.

"To have such loyal customers... it feels fantastic. It's hard to explain what it feels like to have customers that are friends." Walet states. "It's gratifying, knowing that I'm satisfying a need."

As the search for a new owner begins, it is clear that Walet's Olde Tyme Hardware is not just a store; it’s a cherished institution that embodies the spirit of friendship and service that Sonny and his father fostered for generations. If you or someone you know is interested in stepping in to continue the legacy of service, contact Sonny directly at (337) 367-1171.

