Giving old electronics new life

IBERIA PARISH — The Iberia Parish Main Library is partnering with the Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council (CACRC) for an electronics recycling event this Saturday, August 9, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents can drop off old computers, laptops, desktops, phone systems, or even gaming consoles in the library’s back parking lot.

Library Director Marjorie Hills says the effort not only keeps unwanted electronics out of landfills but also puts them back into the community where they can make a difference.

The CACRC is a nonprofit organization that refurbishes electronics and donates them to schools, other nonprofits, and families who otherwise wouldn’t have access to technology.

“They recycle these things and they give out these refurbished items to people who can use it. So, other non-profit organizations, families who can use computers and such that they can’t afford.”

The following items will be accepted:



Laptops & Desktop Computers

Computer Hardware

LCD Monitors

Computer Accessories (Keyboards, Mice, etc.)

Telephones & Telephone Systems

Smartphones & Cell Phones

Tablets, iPads, & Kindles

Gaming Consoles & Accessories

Circuit Boards

Processors

Networking Equipment (Switches, Servers, Routers, etc.)

Security Systems

Phone & Computer Cables, Wires, Adapters, etc.

Uninterruptible Power Supplies/Sealed Lead Acid Batteries

Batteries

The following items will NOT be accepted:

