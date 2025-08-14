Rural Iberia Parish residents await a reliable internet connection

IBERIA PARISH — In rural Iberia Parish, slow and unreliable Internet service has become a way of life for residents. Many describe the situation as frustrating, with parents engaged in homeschooling experiencing significant disruptions when the connection falters. College students face challenges during online tests as service outages can jeopardize their performance.

Businesses in the area KATC talked to told us they have largely abandoned standard internet options, opting instead for satellite connections to ensure more reliable service. With limited entertainment choices available in small towns, residents told us they often depend on streaming services and video calls to stay connected with friends and family.

As one local expressed, “Yeah, there’s nothing to do,” highlighting the isolation felt due to inadequate internet access. Some residents said they turn to messaging apps to avoid high phone bills, but when the Internet goes down, they find themselves completely cut off.

A resident summed up the frustration, stating, “I mean, it just… you start doing something and it just goes out or whatever… it’s really aggravating."

In response to these issues, Optimum has been working on an upgrade aimed at boosting internet speeds by 50% for Iberia Parish customers. Despite this attempt to improve connectivity, residents remain hopeful yet skeptical. For the time being, they tell KATC they continue to refresh their browsers and hope for a faster connection.

