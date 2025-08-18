Instagram's new map feature raises safety concerns among users

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Instagram's recent introduction of a map feature allowing users to share their real-time location has sparked safety concerns.

Critics argue that the ability to constantly broadcast one's location poses significant risks, with users fearing unwanted tracking and potential harassment, especially in a world where privacy is increasingly compromised.

A local cybersecurity expert warns that real-time location sharing can be easily exploited by malicious actors, emphasizing the dangers of broadcasting one's whereabouts, especially at night or to acquaintances with potentially harmful intentions.

"With anybody, having your location just broadcast to anybody that wants to see it is always a risk," said Hunter Thevis, owner of S1 Technology. "If you’re out there late at night or you have an ex that wants to follow you around, they’ve got the ability to track you just like what would historically be almost like a military feature to track someone full time."

Students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette expressed discomfort with the idea of strangers being able to see their locations, labeling the feature "creepy" and highlighting the risks posed by fake accounts on social media.

“Please be concerned," one student told KATC. "People make fake Instagram accounts every single day. You never know who’s following you. Turn it off. Make sure it’s off every time you go on Instagram. It’s right there.”

Many users were upset about the lack of communication from Instagram about this feature, expressing outrage that such sensitive information can be visible to unknown individuals if pop-up windows are not read carefully.

While the feature is optional, experts advise users to be cautious and ensure their settings are secure.

As Instagram continues to introduce new ways for users to connect, there's a consensus among students and cybersecurity professionals that some connections could come with unacceptable risks.