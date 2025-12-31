Acadiana residents urged to plan safe rides home from New Year’s Eve celebrations

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The holiday spirit is still in the air across Acadiana as neighbors prepare to ring in the New Year. But with celebrations often comes alcohol, and local officials are reminding residents to plan ahead to avoid getting behind the wheel impaired.

“This is South Louisiana, so that’s what we tend to do—eat, drink, and be merry,” said Senior Cpl. Ashley Wood of the Lafayette Police Department. “But we just hope that people do it safely this year.”

Catchphrases like “drive sober or get pulled over” and “don’t drink and drive” may sound repetitive, but law enforcement says the message is especially important on New Year’s Eve, one of the busiest nights of the year.

“It keeps everybody safe,” Wood said. “That’s the main goal, the safety for yourself and everyone around you. Not only are you putting yourself at risk, you’re putting the whole community at risk.”

Wood encourages partygoers to take simple steps before heading out, including choosing a designated driver or arranging alternate transportation.

“Designate a driver,” Wood said. “If you can’t designate a driver, or if the person who was supposed to be the designated driver has been drinking, call a rideshare program.”

Police expect to see a high demand for those services as the night goes on.

“If it’s anything like last year, yeah,” Wood said when asked if she anticipates a large number of calls for safe rides home.

One option available in the Acadiana area is Need A Ride LLC, a rideshare service that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The company says it focuses on ensuring customers are safely inside the vehicle before payment is collected.

“What sets us apart is that we don’t take the fare until the customer’s inside of the vehicle,” said Washington, a driver who has been with the company for six years.

Washington said last New Year’s Eve was one of the busiest nights of the year, with nearly 300 calls coming in—many from intoxicated customers.

“Everybody wants to have fun for New Year’s,” he said. “It’s not just New Year’s, it’s all year round. Think about the other drivers out there. Think about the children sitting in back seats. One decision can ruin someone’s life.”

Officials urge anyone planning to drink to make transportation arrangements in advance and to use designated driver services or rideshare programs available throughout Acadiana:

Designated Driver & Rideshare Services



Need a Ride LLC – Local 24/7 rideshare/transportation service.

Uber & Lyft (via mobile apps) – Major smartphone-based rideshare services available across Lafayette and surrounding communities.

Taxi & Local Transport Options

Dixie Cab – Traditional taxi service in Lafayette.

Corey Frank – Local taxi option.

iRide – Transportation service (may include ride support).

Private & Chauffeured Ride Services

(Good for pre-arranged safe rides home or group transport)



5280 Transport Service LLC dba VIP‑Transportation.Biz – Private transport service in Lafayette.

Private Driver of Louisiana – Town car/chauffeur service.

LuxuryLyft – Limousine service for upscale and group travel.

Ride or Retrieve Service – Town car/town service option.

Additional Private Ride & Shuttle Providers

(May require advance booking)



Slack’s Private Chauffeur Services – Airport shuttles and private drivers.

LA Corporate & Executive Transport – Executive and shuttle transport.

ABC Transportation – Town car service in nearby areas.

Tips for using rideshares safely:

