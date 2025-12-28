Lafayette warming center opens ahead of freezing temperatures

LAFAYETTE, La. — A warming center will be opening in Lafayette ahead of Monday's freezing temperatures.

The shelter is meant to protect those in our community who are vulnerable to cold weather.

The shelter will be located at the Dupuis Recreation Center at 1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Rd. in Lafayette. It will open Monday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. All guests will leave Tuesday at 10 a.m. so the shelter can be cleaned and reset for Tuesday night, opening again at 6 p.m. The shelter will close Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Transportation to the shelter will be available from St. Joseph Diner at 401 St. John St. in Lafayette beginning at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Individuals may also come directly to the shelter, beginning at 6 p.m. Lafayette Transit System fares are waived on Monday and Tuesday for those needing transportation to the shelter. Anyone needing transportation assistance should call 211.

If anyone would like to make a donation to the warming center, it should be directed towards the ARCH Share House, located at 211-A Guilbeau Road, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Priority needs include towels and washcloths, travel-sized hygiene items (including toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap or shower gel and deodorant), new packaged underwear and new or gently used pillows.