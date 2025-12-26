In Your Parish Headlines: December 25, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, December 26, 2025.

ACROSS ACADIANA

Several city halls have included Dec. 26 in their Christmas Observation days, including the cities of Crowley, Broussard, Abbeville and several others.

To find out if your city's hall is closed today, check out the city's website or Facebook page.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Wings of Warning Angels of the Universe is holding their third annual gently used or new toys drive and giveaway.

Neighbors can bring donations to the Imani Temple #49 AACC, located at 201 E. Willow St. in Lafayette, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday. The giveaway will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

These toys will go to a child in need.

At the same time and place, there's a winter clothing drive happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Neighbors are invited to drop off coats, gloves, hats, socks, scarves and blankets to help keep families in our community warm all winter long.

For more information on either of these events, call 337-703-1137 or 337-704-8884.

———————————

And happening Saturday in Lafayette, one event of the annual Christmas Bird Count.

This is a long-standing program of the National Audubon Society, where thousands of volunteers across the U.S., Canada and other countries count the birds they see in their area over a 24-hour period as part of an early-winter bird census.

Louisiana has more than 31 of these events scheduled throughout December and January, and the one in Lafayette is happening Saturday.

You don't have to be an experienced bird watcher to take part in this event, and you can even volunteer from your own yard!

Contact Erik Johnson at erikjohnson@agcenter.lsu.edu for information on how to participate.