Zoosiana hosts first-ever "Zoo Year's Eve Paw-ty" for Acadiana families

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Families from across Acadiana gathered at Zoosiana Wednesday for its first-ever “Zoo Year’s Eve Paw-ty,” a celebration that let kids ring in the New Year with crafts, snacks, and an early ball drop — well before bedtime.

The event allowed children to experience the excitement of New Year's Eve without the monkey business of staying up until midnight. “They get a chance to do a ball drop… otherwise they'd be sleeping. So it's a really cool celebration for them,” said Christina Thibodeaux, an attendee.

As music played and the countdown approached, young attendees cheered, marking the occasion with smiles and laughter alongside parents and caregivers. “To see all these young families here with smiles and excitement to enjoy a few last hours here at the zoo in 2025, it's really just a fun day to see everybody here,” said Zoosiana Director Matt Oldenburg.

Organizers say Zoo Year’s Eve is designed to help families create lasting memories in a festive, animal-themed setting. For attendee Mariah Miller and her family, the celebration was a reminder to slow down and savor the moment. “Appreciate the time that you have with your loved ones, and soak it all in," Miller said.

With this wild twist on New Year’s Eve, Zoosiana hopes to make the event a new tradition for Acadiana families in the years to come.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

