LIST: Holiday lights across Acadiana

ACROSS ACADIANA, La. — The most wonderful time of the year is here again!

Get into the holiday spirit with some Christmas light sightseeing across Acadiana.

Below is a parish-by-parish list of addresses who did it up this holiday season.

This is a growing list, so if you would like to see your property added, email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com with the address, any information about the spectacle and photos/videos.

ACADIA PARISH:



Christmas in the Point - Located at Central Park in Church Point, Candy Cane Lane (Rue Iry LeJeune) is a drive-through or walk-through Christmas light show. The lane's entrance is on Main Street and exits on Horecky Street. It opens at 5 p.m. To listen to music while driving through, tune your radio to 88.9 FM.

Main Street in Church Point - I've been told there's a two-story house down Main Street that plays Christmas-themed videos beginning at dark and ending at 10 p.m. They say you can't miss it!

East Plaquemine Street in Church Point - While you're in town, make your way over to the 900 block of East Plaquemine Street to see a beautifully-decorated home!

411 N. Eastern Ave. in Crowley

529 N. Ethel St. in Church Point

Courtesy of Hannah Elizabeth Guidry Located at 529 N. Ethel St. in Church Point

West Andrus Street in Crowley - Stick around and you just may spot Santa!

1400 Darrell St. in Eunice

2370 Schule Rd. in Crowley

The Gingerbread House - 1015 Alida St. in Eunice

727 W. Andrus Dr. in Crowley - The owner of the home said other homes in the area are decorated, too!

IBERIA PARISH:



Wayne Street in New Iberia - Take a drive down the street and find a few houses all lit up!

Christmas in the Canefield - Located at 2410 S. Hubertville Rd. in Jeanerette, this FREE Christmas experience is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Christmas in the Canefield is often a dual production, with one side of the yard dedicated to the lights and music show that is best viewed from your car. You can listen to the music from the speakers set up in the yard, or you can tune your radio to 100.5 FM. The other side of the yard is more interactive. When weather permits and the gates are open, guests are invited to enter the yard and take photos in the staged areas, sit in Santa's sleigh and let the little ones play in the elves' houses. Closer to Christmas, special appearances by Santa and the Grinch are expected, as well as added fun from the snow and scented bubble machines. Check their Facebook page for a heads up on those special dates.



419 Lucerne Dr. in New Iberia - The owner, Chad Roy, said to check out some of the other houses on Lucerne Drive, too, including one house with a lights and music display!

Church Alley Cafe & Bistro - 116 Church Alley, New Iberia. I've been told the cafe is working to get other businesses involved to decorate the whole alley!

LAFAYETTE PARISH:



412 Archer St., Youngsville - Swing by for a musical light show! Make sure to tune your radio to 95.9 FM.

Christmas in Youngsville Roundabout Tour - The city of Youngsville did it up this holiday season, decorating the nine roundabouts throughout the city, each with their own theme. Find the locations and themes of each of the roundabouts included in the self-guided tour in the list found on the city's Facebook page below:



The 12 Yards of Christmas - The map of all this year's participating yards goes live Dec. 6, so stay tuned for that! This year's theme is 'An American Christmas,' and the 12 main yards will each be representing a state. While on your tour, you can play the '12 Yards of Christmas Lights Game,' looking for clues within the decorations that relate to that yard's state.

201 Sanctuary Ln. in Lafayette - Here, you'll find an inflatable wonderland—an inflatable, animated bear that gives hugs, a Whataburger nutcracker and several other inflatables and lights!

100 Prairie View Dr. in Lafayette - This home is a part of the '12 Yards of Christmas.'

104 Spring Brook Ln. in Lafayette - The Taylors are going all out for their 10-month-old baby's first Christmas!

Courtesy of Nick Taylor The Taylor House - 104 Spring Brook Ln.

100 W. Saint Louis in Lafayette - The Fontenots

Courtesy of Nick Taylor The Fontenot House - 100 W. Saint Louis

City of Broussard - The city is shining bright this holiday season with light displays up and down Main Street, showcasing a few specific locations, including Broussard City Hall, Broussard Police Department and the Valsin House. There will also be light displays on Fairfield Drive.

LARC's Noel Acadien au Village - Located at 800 W. Broussard Rd. in Lafayette, this village of lights, decorations and holiday cheer is an annual fundraiser for the local non-profit, LARC. Nightly and weather permitting, the village has shopping in the general store, live entertainment, concessions, photos with Santa, carnival rides and raffle tickets. The village will be open through Dec. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at local Shoprite/Tobacco Plus locations for $10, online here for $11 or at the gate for $12. Children under the age of two do not need a ticket.

ST. MARTIN PARISH:



101 N. Main St. in St. Martinville - This 115-year-old building was once a mercantile but has been recently renovated into an industrial home. The homeowner has it decorated inside and out. He described the decorations inside as "a bit over the top." See photos below.

Courtesy of Gary Miller The outside of 101 N. Main St. in St. Martinville Courtesy of Gary Miller Through the window of 101 N. Main St. in St. Martinville Courtesy of Gary Miller Inside 101 N. Main St. in St. Martinville

4795 Bridge Street Hwy. in St. Martinville - This address is near Parks towards Breaux Bridge.

VERMILION PARISH:



Country Christmas Lights and Music - Located at 5735 Tee Robe Rd. in Kaplan, this lights and music show runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting. When riding through, be sure to tune your radio to 104.3 FM. The show is free, but a box will be present to collect donations for St. Jude's Children Hospital. Note: The address is technically Kaplan, but you'll find the property is actually in Leroy, off Highway 699 about two miles west of North Vermilion High.

The Merry Meaux Holiday Light Show - Located at 12425 Beau Soleil in Abbeville, this nightly light display is from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Be sure to tune your radio to 92.3 FM as you watch!

116 Richelieu Cir. in Kaplan - Swing by mayor of Kaplan Mike Kloesel's house for a merry encounter!

9531 LA Hwy. 343 in Abbeville - Bring the kids out this address for a wonderful display of lights! Drive by or stop and visit for a spell—according to the owner's daughter, she loves visitors!

Again, this is a growing list. If you would like to add your property, please email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com with the address, any information about the spectacle and photos/videos.