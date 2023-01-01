Calyn Lamanno began her position as a multimedia journalist for KATC TV3 in September 2023.

Before joining KATC, Calyn attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication and English. Her concentrations were in journalism and creative writing. During her time in college, Calyn served as the communications intern for Louisiana Folk Roots, Inc., a local non-profit with the mission to preserve and spread appreciation for Cajun and Creole culture. After graduating, she continued working with LA Folk Roots as a freelancer.

Calyn’s goal is to live her life learning about our world and the people in it and sharing that opportunity with others, which is why she chose a career in journalism. She values creativity, oddity, authenticity and artistic expression. What Calyn loves most about journalism is that it gives her a platform to explore and share these parts of life and the world through the people and experiences she encounters.

Calyn is originally from Monroe, Louisiana. During her free time, you can find her spending time with the people she loves, playing with her cats, streaming her favorite movies and shows or cooking something up in the kitchen.

To contact Calyn, email her at calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.