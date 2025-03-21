Week 4: KATC CRAWDAQ Index Report for 03/20/2025

ACROSS ACADIANA — We're back with another update from KATC's CRAWDAQ Index Report!

This week, our index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $34.09 for five pounds of crawfish in Acadiana ($6.81/lb). That's about a less than one percent increase compared to last week's prices across Acadiana and an eight percent decrease from the average price in Lafayette Parish around this time last year, which was $7.40 per pound.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots across Acadiana, as of March 20:

