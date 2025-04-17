Watch Now
Ahead of Good Friday: KATC CRAWDAQ Index Report for 04/17/2025

ACROSS ACADIANA — Just in time for Good Friday, we have another report from KATC's CRAWDAQ Index!

If you're planning on spoiling your family with boiled crawfish this holiday weekend, be prepared to pay the price. We're seeing a two percent increase from last week's average price across Acadiana. This week, you should expect to pay average of $30.76 for five pounds ($6.15/lb).

If you do decide to grab you a tray this weekend, here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots across Acadiana, as of April 17:

CRAWDAQ WEEK 8 - 1
CRAWDAQ WEEK 8 - 2
CRAWDAQ WEEK 8 - 3
CRAWDAQ WEEK 8 - 4
CRAWDAQ WEEK 8 - AVG
CRAWDAQ WEEK 8 - COMP

