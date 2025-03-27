Week 5: KATC CRAWDAQ Index Report for 03/27/2025

ACROSS ACADIANA — Another week of crawfish season has passed, and according to KATC's CRAWDAQ Index, prices have fallen.

This week, our index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $32.92 for five pounds of crawfish in Acadiana ($6.58/lb). That's a three percent decrease compared to last week's prices across Acadiana and a 13 percent decrease from the average price in Lafayette Parish around this time last year, which was $7.53 per pound.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots across Acadiana, as of March 27:

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo

KATC Photo