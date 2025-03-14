Watch Now
Week 3: KATC CRAWDAQ Index Report for 03/13/2025

ACROSS ACADIANA — It's time for another update with KATC's CRAWDAQ Index Report!

This week, our index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $33.97 for five pounds of crawfish in Acadiana ($6.79/lb). That's about a one percent increase compared to last week's prices across Acadiana and a 22 percent decrease from the average price in Lafayette Parish around this time last year, which was $8.67 per pound.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots across Acadiana, as of March 13:

