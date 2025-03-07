Week 2: KATC CRAWDAQ Index Report for 03/06/2025

ACROSS ACADIANA — Week two of KATC's CRAWDAQ Index Report returns just in time for Lent!

For all our neighbors abstaining from meat, here's your one-stop shop for crawfish prices across Acadiana.

This week, our index shows that you can expect to pay an average of $33.72 for five pounds of crawfish in Acadiana ($6.74/lb). That's a three percent decrease as compared to last week's prices across Acadiana and a 22 percent decrease from the average price in Lafayette Parish at this time last year, which was $8.67 per pound.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots across Acadiana, as of March 6:

