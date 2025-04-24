Final week: KATC CRAWDAQ Index Report for 04/24/2025

ACROSS ACADIANA — Crawfish season isn't over, but KATC's CRAWDAQ Index is for 2025.

If you follow crawfish trends year to year, you've probably already predicted there would be a price drop this week after Easter, and your prediction would be correct. KATC's CRAWDAQ Index shows an eight percent decrease from last week's average, which was taken the Thursday before Good Friday.

In the index's final week, it shows you can expect to pay an average of $28.22 for five pounds of boiled crawfish across Acadiana ($5.64/lb).

Here are the prices for some of your favorite crawfish spots across Acadiana, as of April 24:

KATC also asked the boiling spots how this season so far has compared to last year's. The responses received were positive and encouraging, with the representative of Louisiana Crawfish Time in Lafayette Parish saying, "This season has been very good compared to the last. We were extremely busy leading up to Easter. Now it will begin to slow as the [season] winds down."

Another restaurant, JJ's Boiling Shack, also in Lafayette Parish, said, "This season has been amazing! Such a blessing."

Here's to a successful end to the season! Until next year!