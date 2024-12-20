Extended Family Inc. Hosts Christmas Celebration for Elderly and Caregivers

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Home Care Service for the Elderly, Extended Family Incorporated, is reminding its clients this holiday season that family is not always defined by blood. Their message is that family can be found in the everyday interactions with caregivers who not only provide support but also serve as an "extended family" to their clients.

This message was emphasized at the organization’s annual Christmas party, where the elderly, caregivers, and members of the community came together for a festive celebration.

Latisha Colline, a caregiver for Extended Family Incorporated, shared her perspective on the importance of such events,"It’s good for the elderly to get them out the house and enjoy themselves before Christmas or around Christmas time instead of staying in and not getting out," Colline explained.

Extended Family Incorporated connects elderly clients with caregivers who not only support them physically but emotionally as well. For Colline, the work is about much more than providing care; it’s about creating a sense of belonging. "We’re just here to have a good time, like we say, extended family is all family," she added. The Christmas party, held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, was a chance for the elderly to enjoy food, music, and company. The event featured food, lively entertainment and door prizes.

For Joseph Monette, a client of Extended Family Incorporated, the event was a moment of gratitude, "I’m just thankful to be here," Monette said with a smile. Quateka Saunders, the manager of Extended Family Incorporated, highlighted the organization’s commitment to their clients, saying, "We really love them and we just want to make sure that they enjoy it to the fullest." This dedication was evident throughout the celebration, as caregivers and clients shared in the spirit of the season.

For clients like Rosemary Ladet, the event was an opportunity to engage with others and celebrate the holidays in a meaningful way. "I’m happy to participate and I’m happy for the music too"

The Christmas party was not only a fun gathering but also a moment for attendees to reflect on the importance of togetherness during the holiday season. Rita Hypolite Demouchet, a party attendee, shared her excitement about the event, saying, "Oh they usually give nice door prizes, the food is good and I love the music". For Demouchet, celebrations like these bring joy and lift her spirits,"Happy holidays to everyone and I’m glad to be alive, I woke up this morning, thank God!"

Debrica Robert, the owner of Extended Family Incorporated, summed up the organization’s approach by stating, "We gonna treat you like family when you’re with extended family, together we’re family and it goes for the workers and the clients."