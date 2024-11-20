LIST: Holiday events planned around Acadiana

We all know Acadiana knows how to throw a party - and the holidays are no exception.

Here's the list, broken down by parish:

IBERIA PARISH

IPAL's production of A Christmas Story the Musical runs December 6 through 15. Tickets are now on sale for the production, which is directed by Tiffany Hochkeppel. Here's the link: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/ipaltheater/6446This musical, based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas, is set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana. The musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. All the iconic scenes from the movie are here: Ralphie's friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; and many others.

EVANGELINE PARISH

Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is collecting new toys and/or monetary donations for the needy children in our parish. Please drop off the toys or donations at 415 W. Cotton St, Ville Platte, LA 70586. WE ARE OPEN 24 HOURS A DAY! We will collect the toys and donations until December 15th, 2024 at 4PM.

The toys will be given to the children in Evangeline Parish. We need girls, boys, and infant toys. WE ARE PARTNERING WITH PINE PRAIRIE FAMILY HEALTHCARE CLINIC. TOYS MAY BE DROPPED OFF AT PINE PRAIRIE FAMILY HEALTHCARE CLINIC DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS. APPLICATIONS MAY BE PICKED UP AT 415 W COTTON ST. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161 if you have any questions. If your application is chosen, you will receive a phone call, based on the availability of toy donations. Please help us give a wonderful Christmas to our children in need.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Bailey’s 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon

Every Thanksgiving since 1993, Bailey’s has provided a special Thanksgiving meal to our less fortunate brothers and sisters, whether they be destitute, infirm or otherwise in need. Ema Haq, owner of Bailey’s and Ema’s Cafe,

is proud to continue this honor with a traditional Thanksgiving meal that will be served at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day, (November 28), from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Bailey’s Tandoori Grill and Ema’s Café, located at 5520 Johnston Street in Lafayette. For more information, to pick-up order or meal delivery, please call (337) 988-6464, (337) 981-4849.

LARC's Noel Acadian au Village

Will be open every night, weather permitting, from December 1 through December 23, 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Here's what to know:

Children 2 and under DO NOT require a ticket

Tickets are nonrefundable

ONLY service dogs are allowed

Tickets can be purchased at local ShopRite / TP locations for $10, online $11 & at the gate for $12.

Santa photos are available every night

Carnival rides require separate tickets

There are ATMs on the grounds

Concessions are sold every night

Link to online tickets: https://acadianvillage.thundertix.com/events/235548...

ALL proceeds from this critical fundraiser directly benefit LARC

You can follow LARC's Acadian Village new page.

If you're interested in volunteering, you can sign up using this link: https://m.signupgenius.com/...

Louisiana Christmas Day:

Get ready to ring in the holiday season with a touch of Louisiana flair! Bayou Teche Music Productions is thrilled to announce the Louisiana Christmas Day concert featuring an incredible lineup of world-renowned musicians, including André Courville, Sweet Cecilia, and others. This festive celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience where the spirit of Christmas merges with the soulful sounds of this unique and culturally rich region. It will be a perfect way to kick oY the holiday season and create lasting memories with family and friends. Internationally acclaimed opera star, André Courville, will perform a concert of your favorite Christmas songs with Grammy-nominated trio Sweet Cecilia, Louisiana Red’s star singer Jennifer Kaye, and Grammy-nominated vocalist and accordionist Corey Ledet as guests and will be accompanied by André’s very own, hand-picked Atchafalaya Orchestra on December 1, 2024 at 6:00pm at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 South College Road, Lafayette, Louisiana. Tickets start at $22.50 and can be purchased at the Heymann Performing Arts Center box oYice or https://heymanncenter.com [heymanncenter.com]. The concert will last two hours.

A Zydeco Christmas:

Join us for A Zydeco Christmas, featuring the Zydeco Boss himself, Keith Frank, December 5th, at the Heymann Performing Arts Center! Mr. Frank will join the Symphony, along with our own Youth Orchestra and Lafayette High School Choir, to perform your favorite Zydeco tunes and most memorable holiday classics, including an array of well-known Christmas carols, and selections from the movies Frozen and Home Alone. And, following his incredible premiere performance with us at Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert, earlier this month, we're delighted to welcome back Matthew Kraemer, as Guest Conductor for this concert. Mr. Kraemer is the Adelaide Wisdom Benjamin Music Director and Principal Conductor for the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, in New Orleans, as well as the Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, in Indiana. You can get your tickets now for A Zydeco Christmas!

An Acadiana Christmas Carol:

Join us at Cité des Arts this holiday season for our annual family holiday tradition, AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS CAROL, adapted by Alicia Chaisson from Charles Dickens' beloved yuletide story, the cast is comprised of 20 children from across Acadiana and one adult, Christy Leichty, who is playing Scrooge. Set in contemporary south Louisiana, the story follows the transformation of Etta Scrooge from a disconnected, manipulative profiteer to an empathetic, active participant in the world. Fueled by the magic of Christmas, Scrooge is visited by ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future who teach the valuable lesson that it is never too late to give and accept love. One way of showing love is to accept responsibility. This twist on the classic Dickens' tale will appeal to all with its spirit of fun, forgiveness, and generosity. The show will open on Thursday, December 6, with an opening night gala, featuring live Christmas music, themed cocktails and a holiday feast. The show then runs December 7, 8, 13, and 14 at 7:00 p.m. and December 8 and 15 at 2:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 and opening night gala tickets are $35. Tickets are on sale now at www.citedesarts.org [citedesarts.org]. AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS CAROL is sponsored by First Horizon, Superior Contract Cleaning, Cajun Food Tours and a grant from the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission's Lafayette Visitor Enterprise Fund.

Emile's Annual Hot Cocoa Fundraiser:

Emile's Annual Hot Cocoa Fundraiser is supporting Catholic Charities of Acadiana and their work to provide emergency sheltering for our neighbor’s experiencing homelessness. This year’s event is set for December 6, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. When Emile Myers noticed a long line of cars waiting to see a magical Christmas light display on his street, he saw an opportunity to sell hot cocoa for a good cause to the visitors in his Lafayette neighborhood. The rest is history. This year, he's raising critical support for the shelters of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Support him and the sheltering work of Catholic Charities of Acadiana by donating to help him meet or exceed his goal of raising $30,000 for this worthy cause. Myers is 14 and has been raising funds for six years - so far he's raised nearly $65,000. If you want more information you can find it on the event's Facebook and you can donate if you want here: http://give.classy.org/EmilesHotCocoa

Chorale Acadienne’s Christmas by Candlelight

Kick off the holiday season with Chorale Acadienne’s Christmas by Candlelight Concerts featuring classic carols, selections from Handel’s Messiah, and compositions by contemporary composers.

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Location: St. Mary Catholic Church

419 Doucet Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503

Ticket Information: Tickets for these concerts are available in advance at choraleacadienne.com/tickets or by calling 337-349-5342. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Ticket Pricing: General Admission: $25

Seniors (65+): $20

Students: $10

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Louisiana Folk Roots Kids Camp REUNION & Youth Jam Session, hosted by Luke Huval and CIT alumni, will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024 from 3:30-4:30 pm at the Opelousas Courthouse Square during the "Main Street Holiday Market & Lighting of the Nativity"

Open to all Kids Camp youth alumni and friends. Bring an instrument, sing some songs, tell camp stories, join the holiday fun! RSVP here.