Brentwood community fight to keep the American flag displayed

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Residents of Brentwood packed the Lafayette City Council meeting Tuesday evening, demanding that the American flag be allowed to fly on their street.

The flags had been displayed on utility poles belonging to Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) for the past year, but on Monday, they were removed due to a city ordinance prohibiting their display on the poles.

Patrick Ottinger, Lafayette city-parish attorney, explained that displaying the flags violated city code and raised public safety concerns about their installation.

"The ordinance disallows it, and it actually makes it a punishable offense," Ottinger said.

"That ordinance is in place, and it gives no discretion. We are reviewing the ordinance, and it has much broader implications than just fixing the property," Ottinger added.

At Tuesday's meeting, residents spoke passionately about the flag and its significance to the community, urging the City Council to reconsider.

"I'd like you to amend the ordinance to allow American and Armed Forces flags to fly. Our people deserve respect, and our veterans deserve respect," one resident said.

Jeff Budden, a retired physician who originally installed the flags, said he did it to promote patriotism and serve the community.

"My main intention was for the children," he said. "Unfortunately, the flags were taken down, and we'd like to have them reinstalled."

Brentwood community Save our Flags flyer by Brentwood residents

Section 72.60 of the Lafayette City Code prohibits posting any signs, banners, posters, or displays on property belonging to the city-parish government. Violators could face misdemeanor charges.

City officials said they received more than 400 calls from residents who supported keeping the flags displayed, compared to 15 calls requesting their removal.

No vote or amendments to the ordinance were made at Tuesday's meeting, but city officials said the law is under review.

There was no timeline given for when that review would be complete, but for now, residents are prohibited from displaying flags on the LUS poles.

