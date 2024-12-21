Ville Platte Police Chief, Two Others Injured in Accidental Shooting Incident

VILLE PLATTE — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that injured Ville Platte Police Chief Perry Thomas and two homeowners.

Sheriff Charles Guillory confirmed to KATC residents that live North Chataignier Street discovered a weapon and called the Ville Platte Police Department. Chief Thomas responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, Thomas found the weapon in the backyard of a home. While attempting to remove the gun from its sock, Guillory said the weapon discharged, striking Thomas in the leg and injuring two homeowners.

The sheriff confirmed it was an accidental shooting. All three individuals are being treated at Mercy Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

