Cold temperatures expected for the last weekend before Christmas

Today's highs will be in the mid-60s with sunny skies, and this pleasant weather will continue throughout the weekend. However, a cold front is expected to move through Acadiana tonight, bringing colder temperatures and breezy conditions. Highs this weekend will only reach the 50s, although a few areas may see low 60s on Sunday.

As the colder air moves in, Friday night temperatures will drop into the low to mid-30s, with a few locations in northern Louisiana dropping into the upper 20s.

With gusty winds persisting through the night, the wind chill will make it feel as though temperatures are mostly in the 20s.

As we transition into Saturday night, temperatures are expected to fall even more, reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Some areas may experience patchy frost.

