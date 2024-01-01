Breyanna Lewis is a native of Columbus, Georgia. She pursued her education at Columbus State University before transferring to Mississippi State University, where she successfully obtained a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Meteorology in May 2021.

Breyanna launched her television career as a meteorologist for KALB in Alexandria, Louisiana in November 2021, covering severe weather events, winter weather, heat waves, and tropical systems. She then joined the KATC Weather Lab as a Weekend Meteorologist in June 2024.

Her passion for weather began at a young age, and she deepened her knowledge by interning with the Chief Meteorologist at WTVM in Columbus, Georgia during her senior year of high school. While there, she was responsible for creating weekly forecasts for the school and high school football games.

During her free time, Breyanna enjoys watching TV shows and movies, crafting beaded bracelets, cooking, and going on nature walks.

Contact Breyanna Lewis via email at breyanna.lewis@katctv.com.

