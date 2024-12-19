'Creole Nutcracker' celebrates Louisiana culture this holiday season

LAFAYETTE, La. — The holidays are here, and what better way to celebrate than by remembering and watching all the traditional Christmas tales?

But this one has a twist. The 'Creole Nutcracker', for its sixth year, will be performed at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

KATC spoke with Leigh Porter, co-creator of the program, to talk about its influence.

“The mission and the vision was just to bring something cultural and artistically rich to our community,” said Porter.

Since 2018, Porter and her co-founder Jazmyn Jones blend the classic 'Nutcracker' with Louisiana's rich cultural roots. Each holiday season, they transform the stage at Heymann into a vibrant Christmas spectacular.

The production also offers aspiring performers the opportunity to shine like holiday lights.

“With everything that makes Louisiana special and great—the food, the music and the dance—what everybody around the world loves about Louisiana,” Porter said.

Each year, the production has expanded, becoming a must-see event. It also provides talented performers in our area with the opportunity to showcase their skills on a grand stage.

“Our cast is a group of amazing and talented Black and Brown kids and adults from the community. What's special and unique in our production is that the original 'Nutcracker' is a full-length ballet, and our 'Nutcracker' infuses different styles, so you'll see ballet, modern, African, tap and step. I think it's beautiful to see the different languages of dance,” she said.

One hundred seven performers from around Acadiana and beyond are set to dance and sing their hearts out at the center, fusing together Christmas, diversity and a love of performing.

To find your tickets, click here.


