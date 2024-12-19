Cool and dry conditions are expected today and the weekend

High pressure will remain parked over the South as a cooler and drier air mass moves in. A secondary cold front is expected tomorrow, which will bring somewhat colder temperatures for the weekend.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Today, we start off with chilly conditions in the morning, but temperatures will rise into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Acadiana will enter a dry period starting today and lasting through Monday. For Christmas, temperatures will warm up again, along with an increase in rain chances, which may include a few scattered showers.

