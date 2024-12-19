Cool and dry conditions are expected today and the weekend

High pressure will remain parked over the South as a cooler and drier air mass moves in. A secondary cold front is expected tomorrow, which will bring somewhat colder temperatures for the weekend.
Today, we start off with chilly conditions in the morning, but temperatures will rise into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Acadiana will enter a dry period starting today and lasting through Monday. For Christmas, temperatures will warm up again, along with an increase in rain chances, which may include a few scattered showers.
