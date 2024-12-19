Santa Spreads Holiday Cheer at Raising Cane’s in Opelousas

The holiday spirit was alive and well at the Raising Cane’s in Opelousas as kids lined up to meet Santa Claus, eager to share their Christmas wishes. The event, filled with joy and excitement, also served as a poignant reminder of the true spirit of giving.

Children of all ages were thrilled to sit with Santa, have their pictures taken, and talk about their wish lists. While many asked for traditional toys, clothes, and shoes, some requests carried deeper meaning—reflecting the selfless love children have for their families.

“I had some sad ones,” Santa Claus shared. “Kids wanted a new house and cars for their family. It’s not always about toys; it’s about what they can do for their family.”

For others, the wishes remained lighthearted and playful.

“I want a Transformer," said Avery Wager. "because I like it when the robot turns into cars.”

“I want some shoes and clothes, that’s all," said Justice Jackson.

