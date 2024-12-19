Lafayette Residents Weigh In on Bertrand Drive Revitalization Project

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A two-hour meeting hosted by the Lafayette Consolidated Government on Wednesday night gave residents and business owners the chance to provide feedback on the Bertrand Drive Revitalization Project, an infrastructure overhaul that aims to improve safety and mobility along the corridor.

The event, held at the Devalcourt Auditorium at South Louisiana Community College (SLCC), was well-attended, with community members expressing both support and concerns about the project.

The project, which has been in development since 2015, was delayed by the 2016 floods. Now, city officials are moving forward with plans that include urban trail paths, widened sidewalks, improved crosswalks, and a reorganization of utilities to create more space along the busy roadway.

Mayor-President Monique Boulet, engineers, and representatives from Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) were present to discuss the project’s design and goals, and to answer questions from the public.

“We want to ensure that these plans align with the needs of the community,” Boulet said. “We also want to make this a positive project for all the resident living in and around Bertrand.”

Preliminary renderings of the proposed changes were shared during the meeting, allowing attendees to visualize the future of Bertrand Drive.

The revitalization project’s goals include developing urban trail paths linking Cajun Field to Moncus Park, improving pedestrian safety with better crosswalks, and reworking the utility infrastructure to better accommodate space in the area.

One issue raised during the meeting came from Matt Mick, a local advocate with Bike Lafayette, who questioned the crosswalk options at the intersection of Johnston Street and Bertrand Drive. Mick emphasized the need for a design that prioritizes both comfort and accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

“The question I asked about that crossing at Johnston Street concerns my desire for this project to connect Johnston to Moncus Park as directly and comfortably as possible,” Mick said.

In addition to concerns about pedestrian safety, some residents raised issues regarding the impact of construction on day-to-day business operations. Daniel Lugo, whose family owns Patacon Latin Cuisine, expressed worries about how construction might disrupt their business. His mother, a Venezuelan immigrant, shared similar concerns about the potential financial impact of the project.

Mayor Boulet acknowledged the challenge, stressing the city's commitment to minimizing disruptions for business owners during construction.

“Nobody likes construction, and it’s frustrating for everybody,” Boulet said. “We do have to be super conscious of the business community and make sure we are not interrupting their business flow as much as possible.”

The Bertrand Drive Revitalization Project is slated to break ground in 2026.