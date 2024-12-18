Lafayette judge faces judiciary commission hearing next year

Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert of Lafayette may face disciplinary action for his behavior during a 2023 traffic stop and for hosting an unscheduled meeting in his courtroom that allowed a concert to take place at The District nightclub after the city closed the venue due to a fatal shooting in 2021, our media partners at The Advocate report.

The Judiciary Commission of Louisiana has scheduled an evidentiary hearing for March 12, 2025, before retired Judge Edwin Lombard to determine if there is sufficient evidence to support the case, the newspaper reports.

One of the incidents involves a meeting the judge called in his courtroom and a temporary restraining order he signed, and the other involves a ticket he got for running a red light.

