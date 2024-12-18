Abbeville celebrates Vermilion Catholic’s championship win with special day of honor

ABBEVILLE, KATC — After clinching the state football title in New Orleans, the Vermilion Catholic Football Team returned home to a hero's welcome on Tuesday, as the city of Abbeville honored their state championship victory with a special day of celebration.

Mayor Roslyn White addressed the team, praising their hard work and perseverance: "Congratulations, guys. You made us all proud."

The team earned the championship title with a 33-21 win, a victory that Hudson Hebert, a standout receiver, described as "surreal." Reflecting on the hard work that led to the achievement, Hebert said, "All the dedication, the hours—it all paid off. It was worth it."

The excitement didn't stop with the win. On Tuesday, the city of Abbeville declared December 17th, 2024, as "Vermilion Catholic Football Championship Day," honoring the team for their success and the pride they brought to the region. Hebert expressed his gratitude for the community's unwavering support throughout the season.

"I'm just honored to have this many people behind us," Hebert said. "It’s an amazing feeling to know they supported us through the ups and downs. It feels amazing."

For the families of the players, the victory was not just a personal triumph but a community celebration. Lauren Sons, the mother of player Jayden Sons, shared her deep emotions after witnessing the support the team received.

"I have no words," she said. "Emotionless, tears, a lot of tears. Knowing the work they put in, the camaraderie they have for each other, and watching the city pull together for them is such a blessing."

Sons expressed how the community's support felt like a team effort, extending from Abbeville to New Iberia, as Vermilion Parish rallied behind the players.

"We are so lucky. Just having the city behind us—knowing that we were not the only ones. We took all of us with us, we took Vermilion Parish with us. We are glad 337 can bring it home," she said.

The championship victory and the community's outpouring of support have made this a season to remember for the Vermilion Catholic Football Team and the city of Abbeville.