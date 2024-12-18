Dense fog this morning and a cold front later this evening

A Dense Fog Advisory in effect now until 10 AM. Visibility has decreased to a quarter of a mile or less. Allow yourself extra time for your commute and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the car in front of you.

It will be another muggy day with warm temperatures in the mid-70s. Later today a cold front moves through the area, bringing scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

The cold front is expected to arrive in the evening. Following its passage, a cooler and drier airmass will move in, bringing more pleasant weather for the next few days.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow. This aligns with our typical overnight temperature averages for this time of year.

