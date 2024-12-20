Elf on the shelf brings festive chaos to Belle Elementary School

NEW IBERIA, KATC — The holiday season at Belle Place Elementary School is filled with laughter, joy, and a bit of mischievous fun, thanks to the return of the school’s beloved Elf on the Shelf.

This year, the elf, who happens to be the twin sister of Principal Angie Louviere, made a splash by hurling snowballs at cars and buses bringing students to school. The festive chaos took many by surprise, including students, teachers, and parents, all of whom couldn’t help but smile at the unexpected antics.

"Everyone needs a good laugh, a smile, it doesn’t take much to make your day better, and so why not spread a little joy?" Principal Louviere said, reflecting on the spirit of the season.

The annual tradition began five years ago, and it’s become a highlight of the holiday season at the school. Each year, the twin sister of Principal Louviere (also known as "the elf") finds new ways to surprise and delight students, teachers, and parents alike. This year, snowballs were the weapon of choice, with the elf tossing them at unsuspecting vehicles as they drove through the school’s drop-off zone.

"We normally have snow shipped in from the North Pole, but it’s been delayed this year," Louviere said with a smile. "Fortunately, we have great friends at Cool Scene, a local snowball snack store, and they donated the snow this year."

The holiday fun doesn’t end with the students. Teachers like Mrs. Delcambre, a second-grade instructor, look forward to the elf’s antics as much as the children. “I love finding out what that elf is going to do because I don’t even know,” she said.

Even the youngest students, like first-grader Nola Earle, were quick to share their excitement. "I think she’s awesome," Earle said, smiling at the mention of the elf's playful behavior.

For Principal Louviere, the joy brought by the elf is more than just fun — it’s a blessing. "It just brings me joy to hear the horns tooting from the adults, to see the laughter, the videos everyone wants to take, and the reaction of the kids," Louviere said. "It’s a blessing for me to see how much joy they have."

Though the twin sisters look alike, there’s one subtle difference: the elf has pointy ears, while Principal Louviere does not.

The arrival of the elf has once again brought smiles and holiday cheer to the Belle Place community, reminding everyone that a little fun and laughter can go a long way in brightening the season.